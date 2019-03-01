The Wizards’ Jeff Green shows a little frustration during the second half Friday night. He had 15 points in Washington’s 107-96 loss. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

There was little about the Washington Wizards’ offense Friday night that could be described as crisp. The Wizards started the game by missing their first 10 shots and scored a mere 20 points in the opening quarter. Despite their poor shooting, the Wizards found themselves almost even with the reeling Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter — until turnovers replaced wayward shooting as the Wizards’ biggest problem.

Washington lost control of its possessions and then the game as the Celtics capitalized on the Wizards’ rough stretch and grabbed a 107-96 win.

Boston (38-25) closed on a 16-8 run and scored a pair of easy transition dunks during the stretch when Washington committed four consecutive turnovers. The Wizards finished with 18 turnovers that led to 24 points. Combine that with poor shooting — 36 for 89 from the floor, 10 for 38 from the three-point arc — and Washington fell to 25-37.

“I thought turnovers were the difference,” Coach Scott Brooks said. “I thought we played a really solid defensive game against a team that’s loaded with a lot of talent and all-star players. But yeah, the turnovers. We gave them so many easy opportunities.”

When the offense did click, the ball was in Bradley Beal’s capable hands for a game-high 29 points. In the first quarter, Beal scored half of Washington’s 20 points. By halftime, he had 16 — more than Celtics starters Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum, who had combined for 14. Midway through the third quarter, no Wizards player but Beal had made more than two shots.

The Celtics’ defense deserved credit for the imbalance. Boston has held opponents to less than 100 points 18 times, tied for fourth most in the NBA.

“[Defense] was outstanding for us. We needed it. We needed to get back to this,” Smart said. “Making guys really shaky with the ball, questioning bringing the ball up against us and really just imposing our will — we did that tonight.”

Wizards rookie Troy Brown Jr., who played 13 minutes off the bench and finished with seven of the reserves’ 24 points, saw things differently.

“Honestly, I didn’t think it was really them defensively. I think it was us offensively,” he said. “We didn’t take care of the ball on some possessions. We were kind of turning it over tonight. Clearly, it’s been a problem for us, but other than that I feel like we did a good job. We just got to stop turning the ball over.”

At the start of the fourth quarter, Beal went to the bench to rest with 27 points — and he remained the only player in the game to surpass the 20-point threshold. By the time Beal returned, the Celtics finally decided to do something about their Beal problem, turning to traps to contain him. Under pressure, Beal committed consecutive turnovers sandwiched between Jabari Parker giveaways.

“I definitely put in on my shoulders tonight. I checked back in; I turned the ball over twice,” Beal said. “That just shifted the whole momentum of the game from the rest of the point on. Just got to take care of the ball.”

The Wizards made their only visit to Boston in the middle of what may go down as the worst stretch of the Celtics’ underachieving season. Entering Friday, Boston had lost all four games since the all-star break. That season-high losing streak generated more drama in an already fragile locker room: Following the Celtics’ loss in Toronto on Tuesday, Smart told reporters, “We’re just not on the same page, and that hurts.”

Irving could leave in free agency. Gordon Hayward’s return after breaking a leg last year has not followed the narrative of a courageous comeback. And the young players who played beyond their years last season — Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier — have faded to the background too often. The Celtics have their share of issues, but Friday night they stopped the hemorrhaging.

Boston fans can still enjoy Irving while he’s wearing green and dropping double-doubles, as he did against the Wizards with 13 points and 12 assists. Tatum matched a career high with five steals on his way to 10 points. Jaylen Brown scored 13 points off the bench, and Rozier (six) made his presence felt by scoring those two pivotal transition buckets directly off Beal turnovers. Al Horford led the way with 18 points as all five Celtics starters (and seven overall) scored in double figures.

“I thought we did some good things,” Celtics Coach Brad Stevens said. “I thought they kept coming, which is what they’ve been doing in every game they’ve been playing. I thought Beal was terrific, and we were much better defensively in the second half — and that probably was the best thing about it.”