OAKLAND, Calif. — LeBron James left Tuesday’s game against Golden State midway through the third quarter with a strained left groin and was listed as questionable to return.

The Lakers star grabbed at his left groin after slipping under the Warriors basket at the 7:51 mark of the third trying for a loose ball.

Members of the training staff came out and James tried to stretch it out, awkwardly walked toward the Lakers bench trying to loosen up before leaving on his own though gingerly out the tunnel for the locker room.

James, playing his second straight Christmas game against the Warriors at Oracle Arena after losing last year’s matchup with Cleveland, had 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists before exiting.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports



Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives between Golden State Warriors’ Kevon Looney (5) and Andre Iguodala during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (Tony Avelar/Associated Press)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.