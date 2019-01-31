LOS ANGELES — LeBron James is back in the lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers after the longest injury-related absence of his 16-year career.

The leading All-Star vote-getter was set to play against the Clippers on Thursday night after being out for nearly five weeks.

Lakers coach Luke Walton says James won’t be on a minutes restriction, but he’ll be closely watched. The four-time league MVP has participated in two full-contact practices leading up to his return.

James’ last game was on Christmas at Golden State, where he strained his left groin.

The Lakers went 6-11 during James’ absence and fell out of a potential playoff spot.

He is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

