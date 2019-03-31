Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky, left, explains a play to forward Troy Brown Jr. on Sunday night in Denver. Brown set a career high in points — with 24 — for the second straight game. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

As the Washington Wizards’ season winds down, Troy Brown Jr. has been busy editing his career highlights. Jabari Parker is giving the team many reasons — 20 million of them, he hopes — to re-sign him, and Thomas Bryant is still trolling with the best of them.

The curtain will soon fall on the 2018-19 Wizards, but there are players who still need games like Sunday’s for their development and hopes in free agency. During the Wizards’ 95-90 win at the Denver Nuggets, several were able to give their personal aspirations a boost.

Washington improved to 32-46 by knocking off one of the best teams in the Western Conference and closed its last extended road trip of the season 2-2.

For the second straight game in his rookie season, Brown notched a career high; this time he had 24 points, a game high. Brown looks to be the candidate to close the season as the starting small forward, and against Denver (51-25) he logged another career best with 41 minutes while bringing the ball up and looking for his shot as Washington closed out the Nuggets.

With 6:08 remaining, Brown confidently elevated for his fifth three-point attempt of the game. And just like the previous four, it was true. The shot gave Washington an 86-82 lead, an advantage they maintained until the end.

Brown ultimately made 5 of 7 three-point tries while the rest of the Wizards went 1 for 17. The Wizards thrived with 58 points in the paint, dwarfing Denver’s output (46) as Parker led the interior attack. Parker, whose 6-foot-8, 245-pound frame belies his athleticism, stayed in the lane for dunks and cutting layups. Five of his eight field goals came within the restricted circle as he poured in 20 points.

“Offensively, he’s pretty dynamic,” Coach Scott Brooks said before the game. “When he goes downhill, he’s explosive and he gets above the rim and isn’t really concerned [with] who’s in the front of him. He’s got the speed of a smaller guy up and down the court.”

This July, Parker’s contract has a $20 million team option. If the Wizards decline it, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

Bryant, another potential free agent, led an effective bench that propelled the Wizards to a 30-point second quarter. Bryant was also on the floor in the final quarter, outlasting all-star counterpart Nikola Jokic.

Bobby Portis had his moments against Jokic — giving the center a bloody nose after slapping his face on a play at the rim, and later leaping on him for a piggyback ride while drawing a foul — but Bryant was the catalyst for Jokic’s early departure.

While being defended by Bryant with 3:47 remaining, Jokic cut the Wizards’ lead to two. After his layup, Jokic got in the face of official James Capers and complained about contact from Bryant. Jokic’s outcry drew his second technical foul — and an automatic ejection. Bryant applauded and gestured toward the locker room, telling everyone in Pepsi Center where Jokic was heading.

Jokic finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds, but Bryant matched his rebounding total as he got 20 points — and the last laugh.