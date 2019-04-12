Orlando Magic (42-40, seventh in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Toronto; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Toronto hosts first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Orlando Magic to start the Eastern Conference first round.

The Raptors have gone 36-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto averages 14 turnovers per game and is 33-11 when they win the turnover battle.

The Magic are 30-22 in conference matchups. Orlando averages 45.4 rebounds per game and is 27-14 when out-rebounding opponents. The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. Toronto and Orlando tied the regular season series 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is shooting 49.6 percent and averaging 26.6 points. Marc Gasol has averaged 6.3 rebounds and added 8.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Terrence Ross leads the Magic averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 15.1 points per game and shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc. Evan Fournier is shooting 50.7 percent and has averaged 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 8-2, averaging 117.5 points, 46.2 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 116 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points on 43.6 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (thumb).

Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Nikola Vucevic: day to day (illness), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: day to day (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

