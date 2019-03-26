Chicago Bulls (21-53, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (51-23, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard leads Toronto into a matchup with Chicago. He’s seventh in the NBA scoring 27.2 points per game.

The Raptors are 29-9 on their home court. Toronto is 28-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls have gone 12-25 away from home. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 50.1 points in the paint per game, led by Zach LaVine averaging 10.7. The two teams square off for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is scoring 27.2 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam has averaged 4.2 assists and 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LaVine has averaged 23.7 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Bulls. Robin Lopez is shooting 55.6 percent and has averaged 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 107.1 points, 43.7 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.7 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 114 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 43.3 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: None listed.

Bulls Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: out (shoulder), Wendell Carter Jr.: out for season (left thumb), Denzel Valentine: out for season (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out for season (right toe fracture), Zach LaVine: out (thigh/knee), Kris Dunn: day to day (back).

