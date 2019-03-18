New York Knicks (14-56, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (49-21, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard leads Toronto into a matchup against New York. He’s eighth in the NBA scoring 27.1 points per game.

The Raptors are 29-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.9 points and shooting 46.9 percent.

The Knicks are 8-36 in conference games. New York is the worst team in the league recording only 20 assists per game, led by Dennis Smith Jr. averaging 6.0. The Raptors won 104-99 in the last meeting between these two teams on Feb. 9. Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 22 points and Kevin Knox led New York with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard has averaged 27.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam has averaged 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

DeAndre Jordan leads the Knicks with 12.6 rebounds and averages 11.8 points. Mitchell Robinson has averaged 8.3 rebounds and added 8.4 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 102.8 points, 46.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, six steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 110.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Kyle Lowry: out (ankle).

Knicks Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: out (back), Noah Vonleh: out (right ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

