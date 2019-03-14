Los Angeles Lakers (31-36, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (48-20, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard leads Toronto into a matchup against Los Angeles. He ranks seventh in the league averaging 27.0 points per game.

The Raptors are 27-7 on their home court. Toronto is 37-19 when they give up 100 or more points.

The Lakers have gone 13-20 away from home. Los Angeles averages 46.2 rebounds per game and is 22-12 when out-rebounding opponents. The Raptors took home a victory in the previous matchup between these two teams on Nov. 4. Serge Ibaka led Toronto with 34 points and Kyle Kuzma led Los Angeles with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard has averaged 27 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Raptors. Kyle Lowry is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and 17 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LeBron James has shot 51.7 percent and is averaging 27.3 points for the Lakers. Reggie Bullock is shooting 37.5 percent and has averaged 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 111.9 points, 41.8 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 113.9 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Fred VanVleet: out (left thumb soreness), Kyle Lowry: day to day (ankle).

Lakers Injuries: Brandon Ingram: out for season (deep venous thrombosis (dvt)), Tyson Chandler: day to day (neck), Josh Hart: day to day (knee), Lance Stephenson: day to day (toe), Lonzo Ball: out (left ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

