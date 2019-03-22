Oklahoma City Thunder (42-30, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (51-21, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard leads Toronto into a matchup against Oklahoma City. He ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 27.0 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 29-7 at home. Toronto is 38-20 when they give up more than 100 points.

The Thunder are 19-18 in road games. Oklahoma City ranks fourth in the league scoring 18.1 fast break points points per game, led by Russell Westbrook averaging 5.2. The Raptors won the last meeting between these two squads 123-114 on March 20. Pascal Siakam led the way with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.8 points per game while shooting 35.3 percent from beyond the arc. OG Anunoby is shooting 54.5 percent and averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Westbrook leads the Thunder with 11.1 rebounds and averages 23.2 points. Paul George has averaged 22.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 34.1 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 50 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 114.3 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Kyle Lowry: out (ankle).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee).

