Portland Trail Blazers (38-23, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (45-17, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard leads Toronto into a matchup against Portland. He currently ranks ninth in the league averaging 26.8 points per game.

The Raptors are 26-6 on their home court. Toronto averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 25-10 when they turn the ball over less than their opponents.

The Trail Blazers are 14-15 on the road. Portland averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 13-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup between these two squads 128-122 on Dec. 14. Damian Lillard scored 24 points to help lead Portland to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is shooting 49 percent and averaging 26.8 points. Pascal Siakam has averaged 22 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 50.2 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 26 points and has added 4.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. CJ McCollum has averaged 3.1 made 3-pointers and scored 22 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 117.1 points, 46 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 114.7 points, 46 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Fred VanVleet: out (left thumb soreness).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Enes Kanter: out (visa issues), Evan Turner: out (left knee soreness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.