Brooklyn Nets (29-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (41-16, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard leads Toronto into a matchup with Brooklyn. He ranks eighth in the league scoring 26.9 points per game.

The Raptors are 7-4 in division matchups. Toronto is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.8 points and shooting 46.8 percent.

The Nets are 7-5 against the rest of the division. Brooklyn ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game, led by Ed Davis averaging 2.8. The Raptors won the last meeting between these two teams 122-105 on Jan. 11. Leonard led Toronto to the win with a 20-point game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard has averaged 26.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka is shooting 49.9 percent and has averaged 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

D’Angelo Russell leads the Nets averaging 19.8 points and is adding 3.7 rebounds. Jarrett Allen has averaged 8.4 rebounds and added 8.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 111 points, 47.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 114.2 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

Nets Injuries: DeMarre Carroll: day to day (knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out (torn right thumb ligaments), Jared Dudley: out (left hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.