Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (37-16, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 3 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard leads Toronto into a matchup with Los Angeles. He’s fourth in the league scoring 27.6 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 21-5 at home at the Scotiabank Arena. Toronto averages 14 turnovers per game and is 18-10 when they win the turnover battle.

The Clippers are 13-12 on the road. Los Angeles is 14-10 in games decided by at least 10 points. The two teams meet for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is shooting 49.9 percent and averaging 27.6 points. Pascal Siakam has scored 17.1 points and added 8.2 rebounds while shooting 50.9 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Lou Williams is first on the Clippers with 5.3 assists and scores 18.8 points. Tobias Harris has scored 22.5 points and added 7.4 rebounds while shooting 48.1 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 109.8 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 116 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, nine steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Jonas Valanciunas: out (thumb).

Clippers Injuries: Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

