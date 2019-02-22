San Antonio Spurs (33-26, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (43-16, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard leads Toronto into a matchup with San Antonio. He currently ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 27.0 points per game.

The Raptors are 24-5 on their home court. Toronto is 9-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spurs are 11-19 on the road. San Antonio is 18-13 in games decided by 10 points or more. The Spurs earned a victory in the last matchup between these two teams on Jan. 3. LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 23 points and Leonard led Toronto with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serge Ibaka leads the Raptors with 8.0 rebounds and averages 16.0 points. Pascal Siakam has averaged 7.5 rebounds and added 21.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Bryn Forbes leads the Spurs with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game. He averages 12.0 points per game and is shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc. Rudy Gay has scored 14.7 points and collected six rebounds while shooting 44.5 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points on 51.3 percent shooting.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 115.9 points, 46.2 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Fred VanVleet: out (left thumb soreness).

Spurs Injuries: Derrick White: day to day (sore right heel), Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee), LaMarcus Aldridge: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

