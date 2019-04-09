Toronto Raptors (57-24, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (36-44, 11th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard leads Toronto into a matchup with Minnesota. He ranks sixth in the league averaging 26.7 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 25-15 on their home court. Minnesota is fifth in the NBA with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game, led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 3.4 offensive boards.

The Raptors have gone 25-15 away from home. Toronto is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.4 points per game and shooting 47.3 percent. The Raptors won the last meeting between these two squads 112-105 on Oct. 24. Leonard led Toronto to the win with a 35-point performance.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is second on the Timberwolves averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 24.4 points per game while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins has averaged 5.2 rebounds and added 21.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Leonard has shot 49.5 percent and is averaging 26.7 points for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam has averaged 19.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 52.3 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 116.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 43.6 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 114.5 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.9 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out for season (ankle), Jerryd Bayless: day to day (ankle), Jeff Teague: out for season (left foot inflammation), Taj Gibson: day to day (calf), Luol Deng: out (sore left achilles), Derrick Rose: out for season (right elbow soreness).

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.