NEW YORK — Caris LeVert is set to rejoin the Brooklyn Nets after missing nearly three months with a dislocated right foot.

Coach Kenny Atkinson says LeVert “is in” for the Nets’ home game on Friday against the Chicago Bulls.

LeVert was leading the Nets in scoring with 18.4 points per game when he sustained a gruesome injury Nov. 12 at Minnesota. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher, but it was quickly determined the damage wasn’t as bad as originally feared. LeVert returned to practice this week.

Brooklyn has surprisingly surged into playoff contention during the guard’s 42-game absence, sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 29 wins, one more than it had all of last season.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.