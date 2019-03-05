Portland Trail Blazers (39-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-40, 14th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup against Memphis. He currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 17-23 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is at the bottom of the Western Conference averaging only 101.1 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 20-19 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 37-19 when scoring more than 100 points. The Trail Blazers defeated the Grizzlies 99-92 in their last matchup on Dec. 19. Lillard led Portland with 24 points and Mike Conley paced Memphis scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conley leads the Grizzlies with 6.3 assists and scores 20 points per game. Avery Bradley has averaged 17.4 points and added 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44.9 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 25.9 points and is adding 4.6 rebounds. Jusuf Nurkic is shooting 58.8 percent and has averaged 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 47.1 rebounds, 23 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 104.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

Grizzlies Injuries: Avery Bradley: day to day (right wrist soreness), Ivan Rabb: day to day (right ankle soreness), Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (right quad soreness), Kyle Anderson: out (right shoulder soreness).

Trail Blazers Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

