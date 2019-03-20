Dallas Mavericks (28-42, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (43-27, fourth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup against Dallas. He’s ninth in the NBA averaging 26.2 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have gone 26-9 in home games. Portland averages 14 turnovers per game and is 14-8 when they turn the ball over less than their opponents.

The Mavericks are 6-28 in road games. Dallas is 5-6 in one-possession games. The Mavericks won the last meeting between these two squads 102-101 on Feb. 10. Luka Doncic led Dallas to the win with a 28-point game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard leads the Trail Blazers with 6.6 assists and scores 26.2 points per game. CJ McCollum has averaged 20.1 points and collected 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.8 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 5.8 assists while scoring 21.1 points per game. Jalen Brunson has averaged 16.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 54.4 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 105.1 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 114.7 points, 46.9 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers Injuries: CJ McCollum: out (left knee strain).

Mavericks Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg), Maxi Kleber: day to day (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

