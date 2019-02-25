Portland Trail Blazers (36-23, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (14-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup with Cleveland. He ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 9-22 in home games. Cleveland is 5-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trail Blazers have gone 12-15 away from home. Portland is eighth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 35.9 percent as a team from deep this season. Seth Curry leads them shooting 45.6 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers with 2.2 made 3-pointers and averages 17.8 points while shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc. Jordan Clarkson has averaged 19.1 points and collected 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Lillard has averaged 25.9 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Jake Layman is shooting 54.4 percent and has averaged 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 119.1 points, 46.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 107.9 points, 48.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, six steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

Cavaliers Injuries: John Henson: out (wrist), Tristan Thompson: out (foot).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Evan Turner: out (left knee soreness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

