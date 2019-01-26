Atlanta Hawks (15-32, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (29-20, fourth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Saturday, 10 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup with Atlanta. He ranks tenth in the NBA averaging 26.3 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 20-7 on their home court. Portland leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 48.1 boards. Jusuf Nurkic leads the Trail Blazers with 10.4 rebounds.

The Hawks are 7-19 on the road. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference scoring 52.2 points in the paint per game, led by John Collins averaging 13.4. The two teams meet for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard ranks first on the Trail Blazers averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and averages 26.3 points while shooting 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. CJ McCollum has averaged 20.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 47.0 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

Collins has averaged 19.3 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Dewayne Dedmon has averaged 5.4 rebounds and added 10.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, 47.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 117.2 points, 46.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Hawks Injuries: Kent Bazemore: out (ankle), Kevin Huerter: day to day (sore neck), Miles Plumlee: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

