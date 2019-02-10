Portland Trail Blazers (33-21, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (25-29, 11th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup with Dallas. He currently ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 26.1 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 13-19 against Western Conference teams. Dallas averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 14-6 when they turn the ball over less than their opponents.

The Trail Blazers have gone 19-17 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is second in the Western Conference with 47.6 rebounds per game, led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 10.2. In their last meeting on Dec. 23, the Trail Blazers won 121-118. Lillard led Portland with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Jordan leads the Mavericks with 13.7 rebounds and averages 11.0 points. Dorian Finney-Smith is shooting 59.1 percent and has averaged 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Lillard is averaging 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum has averaged 23.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 48.5 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 119.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.8 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 105.7 points, 46.3 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points on 43.2 percent shooting.

Mavericks Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

