San Antonio Spurs (32-23, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (32-21, fourth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Thursday, 10 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup against San Antonio. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 26.2 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have gone 18-17 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spurs are 23-16 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio leads the Western Conference shooting 40.5 percent from downtown. Davis Bertans paces the Spurs shooting 47.2 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard leads the Trail Blazers with 2.8 made 3-pointers and averages 26.2 points while shooting 36.8 percent from beyond the arc. CJ McCollum has averaged 21.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.4 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

Rudy Gay is second on the Spurs with 6.5 rebounds and averages 14.2 points. Marco Belinelli is shooting 45.9 percent and has averaged 13.4 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 7-3, averaging 116.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 118 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Spurs Injuries: Derrick White: out (sore right heel), Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee), DeMar DeRozan: out (rest), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (rest).

