Portland Trail Blazers (51-29, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (37-44, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup against Los Angeles. He’s ninth in the league averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Lakers are 22-18 on their home court. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 46.5 rebounds. LeBron James leads the Lakers with 8.4 boards.

The Trail Blazers are 27-23 in conference games. Portland is third in the Western Conference with 36.3 defensive rebounds per game, led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 7.0. The Lakers won 126-117 in the last matchup between these two teams on Nov. 14. James led Los Angeles with 44 points and Lillard led Portland with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaVale McGee has averaged 12 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has averaged 19 points and totaled 4.4 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 25.9 points and collecting 4.6 rebounds. Enes Kanter has averaged 15.9 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 59.7 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 8-2, averaging 119 points, 50.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, six steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 112.8 points, 50.2 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.3 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

Lakers Injuries: Reggie Bullock: day to day (foot), Brandon Ingram: out for season (deep venous thrombosis (dvt)), Josh Hart: out for season (knee), Kyle Kuzma: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out (left ankle), LeBron James: out for season (groin).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (leg fracture).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.