Portland Trail Blazers (46-27, third in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (21-54, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup against Chicago. He’s ninth in the league scoring 26.4 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 9-28 at home. Chicago is 9-26 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trail Blazers are 17-18 in road games. Portland ranks eighth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 35.9 percent as a team from downtown this season. Seth Curry leads them shooting 44.5 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robin Lopez ranks sixth on the Bulls scoring 9.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Lauri Markkanen has averaged 15.9 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 40.8 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Lillard has averaged 26.4 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Jusuf Nurkic has averaged 16 points and totaled 11.8 rebounds while shooting 48.9 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 117.6 points, 46.9 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 107.1 points, 43.7 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.7 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

Bulls Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (shoulder), Wendell Carter Jr.: out for season (left thumb), Denzel Valentine: out for season (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out for season (right toe fracture), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (illness), Zach LaVine: day to day (thigh/knee), Kris Dunn: day to day (back).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (leg fracture), CJ McCollum: out (left knee strain).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

