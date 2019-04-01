Portland Trail Blazers (48-28, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (34-42, 11th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup with Minnesota. He ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 26.2 points per game.

The Timberwolves have gone 24-13 in home games. Minnesota is fourth in the NBA with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game, led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 3.5 offensive boards.

The Trail Blazers are 4-9 against the rest of their division. Portland is seventh in the NBA scoring 114.3 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent. The Trail Blazers won the last meeting between these two squads 113-105 on Dec. 8. Lillard led the way with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns leads the Timberwolves scoring 24.5 points per game and averaging 12.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Andrew Wiggins has averaged 16 points and added 4.2 rebounds while shooting 36.1 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Lillard has averaged 26.2 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Seth Curry has averaged 13.3 points and collected 2.9 rebounds while shooting 47.0 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 8-2, averaging 117.3 points, 49.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 108.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, eight steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out for season (ankle), Jeff Teague: out for season (left foot inflammation), Taj Gibson: day to day (calf), Luol Deng: out (sore left achilles), Derrick Rose: out for season (right elbow soreness).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (leg fracture), CJ McCollum: out (left knee strain).

