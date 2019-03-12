Los Angeles Lakers (30-36, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (19-49, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking to stop its five-game skid with a victory over Chicago.

The Bulls are 8-26 on their home court. Chicago ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 49.2 points in the paint per game, led by Zach LaVine averaging 10.9.

The Lakers are 12-20 on the road. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference with 19.2 fast break points per game, led by LeBron James averaging 5.3. In their last meeting on Jan. 15, the Lakers won 107-100. Lonzo Ball scored a team-high 19 points for Los Angeles in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauri Markkanen leads the Bulls with 9.2 rebounds and averages 19.2 points. LaVine is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and 25.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

James leads the Lakers averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 27.1 points per game and shooting 34.6 percent from beyond the arc. Rajon Rondo has averaged 5.8 rebounds and added 9.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 2-8, averaging 110.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 115.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, seven steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points on 48.5 percent shooting.

Bulls Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (left thumb), Denzel Valentine: out for season (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out (right toe fracture), Zach LaVine: day to day (knee).

Lakers Injuries: Brandon Ingram: out for season (deep venous thrombosis (dvt)), Tyson Chandler: day to day (neck), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (ankle), Lance Stephenson: day to day (toe), Lonzo Ball: out (left ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.