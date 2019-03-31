Memphis Grizzlies (31-45, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (46-31, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Memphis looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Clippers are 26-21 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 18-10 when they have fewer turnovers than their opponents.

The Grizzlies have gone 11-26 away from home. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference giving up only 105.5 points per game and holding opponents to 45 percent shooting. The Clippers won 112-106 in the last matchup between these two teams on Feb. 22. Montrezl Harrell led Los Angeles with 30 points and Mike Conley led Memphis with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 7.7 rebounds and averages 8.9 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 5.4 assists and 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 20.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Conley has averaged two made 3-pointers and scored 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 114 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 121.2 points, 46 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

Clippers Injuries: Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: day to day (sore left ankle).

Grizzlies Injuries: Chandler Parsons: day to day (illness), C.J. Miles: out (foot), Avery Bradley: out (knee/wrist), Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Joakim Noah: out (knee), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (right quad soreness), Kyle Anderson: out for season (right shoulder soreness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

