Portland Trail Blazers (40-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (39-29, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Portland aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Clippers are 25-20 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles averages 45.5 rebounds per game and is 27-7 when out-rebounding opponents.

The Trail Blazers have gone 15-17 away from home. Portland is 3-6 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Trail Blazers earned a victory in the last matchup between these two teams on Dec. 17. Damian Lillard led Portland with 39 points and Tobias Harris led Los Angeles with 39 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lou Williams leads the Clippers scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Danilo Gallinari has averaged 20.8 points and collected 5.7 rebounds while shooting 46.2 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 6.4 assists while scoring 26.1 points per game. CJ McCollum has averaged 3.2 made 3-pointers and scored 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 118.6 points, 48.3 rebounds, 22 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 116.3 points, 46.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

Clippers Injuries: Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Rodney Hood: day to day (hip), Evan Turner: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.