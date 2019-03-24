Sacramento Kings (36-36, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (31-41, 11th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Sacramento looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

The Lakers have gone 18-17 in home games. Los Angeles is second in the league with 56.3 points in the paint, led by LeBron James averaging 13.7.

The Kings are 19-24 in conference matchups. Sacramento is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 37.4 percent from downtown. Buddy Hield paces the Kings shooting 43.2 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 51 percent and averaging 27.4 points. Rajon Rondo has averaged eight assists and 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Willie Cauley-Stein leads the Kings with 8.5 rebounds and averages 12.1 points. Hield has averaged 3.6 made 3-pointers and scored 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 115.3 points, 47.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Lakers: 1-9, averaging 106.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Lakers Injuries: Mike Muscala: day to day (ankle), Brandon Ingram: out for season (deep venous thrombosis (dvt)), Josh Hart: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (left ankle), LeBron James: day to day (knee).

Kings Injuries: Harry Giles: day to day (left thigh contusion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.