Los Angeles Clippers (44-30, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (33-40, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Clippers take on Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are 20-26 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is 19-19 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Clippers have gone 21-17 away from home. Los Angeles is 44-21 when scoring 100 or more points. In their last meeting on Feb. 11, the Timberwolves won 130-120. Karl-Anthony Towns scored a team-high 24 points for Minnesota in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is scoring 24.7 points per game and averaging 12.5 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Tyus Jones has averaged 5.4 assists and 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 8.0 rebounds and averages 9 points. Lou Williams has averaged five assists and scored 23.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 9-1, averaging 119.9 points, 47.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 111.7 points, 46 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out for season (ankle), Jeff Teague: out for season (left foot inflammation), Taj Gibson: day to day (calf), Luol Deng: out (sore left achilles), Derrick Rose: out for season (right elbow soreness).

Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: day to day (leg), Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee).

