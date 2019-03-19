Los Angeles Lakers (31-39, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (52-18, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers play the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks have gone 27-6 at home. Milwaukee is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 26 assists per game, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 6.0.

The Lakers are 13-23 on the road. Los Angeles is second in the NBA scoring 19.2 fast break points points per game, led by LeBron James averaging 5.5. The two teams match up for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks scoring 27.5 points per game and averaging 12.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Khris Middleton has averaged 5.5 assists and 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

James leads the Lakers averaging 8.0 assists while scoring 27.5 points per game. Kyle Kuzma has averaged 11.8 points and collected 4.2 rebounds while shooting 33.8 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 2-8, averaging 110.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 121.8 points, 51.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: Donte DiVincenzo: day to day (heel), Sterling Brown: out (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon: out (heel), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (ankle), Ersan Ilyasova: day to day (illness).

Lakers Injuries: Brandon Ingram: out for season (deep venous thrombosis (dvt)), Tyson Chandler: day to day (neck), Josh Hart: day to day (knee), Lance Stephenson: day to day (toe), Lonzo Ball: out (left ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

