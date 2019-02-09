Cleveland Cavaliers (11-43, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (36-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE:

The Pacers are 25-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is eighth in the NBA with 26.1 assists per game, led by Darren Collison averaging 5.8.

The Cavaliers have gone 9-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 3-31 in games decided by at least 10 points. In their last meeting on Jan. 8, the Pacers won 123-115. Thaddeus Young scored a team-high 26 points for Indiana in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collison leads the Pacers with 5.8 assists and scores 10.3 points. Cory Joseph has averaged 4.2 assists and scored 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Larry Nance Jr. is third on the Cavaliers averaging 8.8 points and is adding 7.7 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson has averaged 1.9 made 3-pointers and has scored 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 101.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 49.6 percent shooting.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 107.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Pacers Injuries: Doug McDermott: day to day (rib), Victor Oladipo: out for season (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

Cavaliers Injuries: John Henson: out (wrist), Tristan Thompson: out (foot), Cedi Osman: out (ankle), Kevin Love: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

