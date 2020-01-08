And yet, in a 123-89 blowout loss, the Wizards looked utterly defenseless as Orlando completed a season sweep of its limited opponent.

“That’s two games in a row we played this team a step slow,” Coach Scott Brooks said.

Orlando didn’t need to break up the zone with a flurry of three-pointers; the Magic shot only 10 for 27 from distance. Still, the Wizards (12-25) couldn’t stop fouling Magic guard D.J. Augustin and ushered him to the free throw line three times after hacking him beyond the arc. Augustin made 10 of 13 free throws and finished with 18 points off the bench.

The Magic (18-20) found lightly contested looks within the arc for the brief stretch in the first half when the outcome was still in doubt. Center Nikola Vucevic scored a game-high 29 points and spent the entire fourth quarter resting. Orlando opened a 29-point lead in the third quarter and cruised.

The blowout afforded heavy minutes to reserves. Schofield scored a career-best 18 points, while Anzejs Pasecniks made 6 of 8 shots for 16 points. Second-year forward Troy Brown Jr. earned his third double-double of the season with 18 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

The Wizards’ starters ended their night early, but only after some lowlights. Isaiah Thomas committed five turnovers and scored just seven points. And though McRae scored all nine of his points in the first half, that number stood as the high for a starting five that, for the sixth time this season, was without Bradley Beal (right knee soreness).

“[Thomas] had a tough shooting night, like all of us did,” Brooks said of his starting point guard, who shot 2 for 8 from the field. “Jordan had a tough shooting night. Ian [Mahinmi] struggled tonight. Our starting unit struggled. They’ve been struggling for the last couple of games.”

If there has been anything to draw from this season, it’s that the Wizards will take a cautious approach when dealing with injuries. Three players (Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner) have already missed more than 10 games because of leg or ankle injuries suffered in December. And now Beal appears to be on the same unhurried track to return.

“It’s between our medical staff and Brad. He has to get to a point where he’s comfortable,” Brooks said before the game. “Right now, it’s still sore. We thought the last couple of games that he would be able to play, but we’re going to be super-cautious not only with Brad, [but] with all of our guys. He’s not ready. We’d love to have him out there. He’s one of the best guards, two-way players, in the league, but it’s not worth it for him to go out there when he’s not ready.”

Without Beal and rookie Garrison Mathews (sprained right ankle), the Wizards had nine players available.

“Today was definitely odd,” Brown said. “There was so much room on the bench. You just look down the line, and this is everybody. This is all we’ve got. It’s definitely a little overwhelming at times because you don’t really know who to go to because everybody has already went in already, so it’s hard to give guys a break and stuff like that. I think Coach is trying to do the best job he can in our situation.”

Even with the depleted roster, the bench still outperformed the starters.

Washington’s starting five combined to score 28 points. McRae and Thomas finished a combined minus-67. McRae required 11 shots to register his nine points.

The four-man bench accounted for 36 of the team’s 52 points in the first half and 61 of 89 overall. Schofield, in particular, had his turn as the latest role player to take over.

“Guys were just finding me tonight, and I was just taking advantage of my opportunities,” Schofield said. “But that could be anybody on our team. We have a pretty good team. Rough night, but we’ll bounce back.”

Less than two minutes into the game, starting small forward Isaac Bonga had to take an early seat after being called for his second foul. Once Bonga had returned to the sideline, the foul was changed and charged instead to Mahinmi. The mistake still worked out, because Schofield stepped in as Bonga’s replacement.

As the Wizards tried to work back from an early 10-point deficit, Schofield drained consecutive threes in the second quarter. Later, after Ish Smith hit a step-back jumper, the Wizards held their largest lead of the game at 42-38.

The Magic then ripped off a 31-10 run and didn’t look back.

“I thought we had a lot of bad offensive possessions, and they were running,” Brooks said. “Their length bothered us and we couldn’t find any rhythm offensively, but I don’t think we did a good job of making the extra pass and attacking and passing out of the crowd.”

candace.buckner@washpost.com