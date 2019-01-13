Houston Rockets’ James Harden, left, and Orlando Magic’s Evan Fournier (10) go after the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (John Raoux/Associated Press)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon each scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic took advantage of James Harden’s awful 3-point shooting to beat the Houston Rockets 116-109 on Sunday night.

Harden scored 38 points to push his run of 30-point games to 16, but was 1 of 17 from 3-point range and 11 of 32 overall from the field. He made 15 of 16 free throws and had 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross each had 17 points for Orlando. The Magic were coming off a 105-103 home victory over Boston on Saturday night.

Austin Rivers scored 25 points, and Clint Capela had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Houston. The Rockets lost for only the fourth time in their last 17 games.

RAPTORS 140, WIZARDS 138, 2OT

WASHINGTON — Serge Ibaka hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the second overtime and Toronto outlasted Washington for its fifth straight victory.

The Raptors blew a 23-point lead before outlasting the Wizards.

Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 41 points and 11 rebounds, and Pascal Siakim had 24 points and a career-high 19 rebounds.

Bradley Beal had his second triple-double of the season for Washington, finishing with season highs of 43 points and 15 rebounds and adding 10 assists. Otto Porter had 27 points, and Trevor Ariza narrowly missed his second career triple-double with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

BUCKS 133, HAWKS 114

ATLANTA — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Eric Bledsoe added 24 points and 10 assists, and Milwaukee won in coach Mike Budenholzer’s return to Atlanta.

Khris Middleton finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Bucks improve to 30-12, second-best in the NBA. Coming off a loss at Washington that Antetokounmpo missed with injuries, Milwaukee is 12-0 following a defeat and remained the league’s only team not to drop consecutive games.

Budenholzer made his first appearance at State Farm Arena since leaving the Hawks after last season. Trae Young led Atlanta with 26 points.

76ERS 108, KNICKS 105

NEW YORK — Ben Simmons had 20 points, 22 rebounds and nine assists, and Joel Embiid scored 26 points to help Philadelphia beat New York.

New York’s Emmanuel Mudiay missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Kevin Knox scored 31 points for the Knicks. They have lost four straight and 19 of 22.

