Philadelphia 76ers (49-27, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (30-46, 14th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a non-conference matchup.

The Mavericks are 22-15 on their home court. Dallas is 10-20 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The 76ers are 19-18 on the road. Philadelphia is 10-8 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The two teams meet for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson ranks third on the Mavericks with 2.9 assists and scores 9.2 points per game. Luka Doncic has averaged 17.2 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 30.2 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ben Simmons leads the 76ers averaging 7.8 assists while scoring 17.1 points per game. JJ Redick has averaged 3.5 made 3-pointers and scored 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 116.7 points, 50.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.5 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 112 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Mavericks Injuries: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out for season (leg), Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg), Luka Doncic: out (thigh).

76ers Injuries: Furkan Korkmaz: out (torn right meniscus), Joel Embiid: out (rest).

