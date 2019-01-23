Charlotte Hornets (22-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (19-28, 14th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis comes into the matchup against Charlotte after losing six in a row.

The Grizzlies have gone 11-11 at home at the FedExForum. Memphis is second in the league allowing 103.9 points per game and holding opponents to 45.1 percent shooting.

The Hornets are 6-16 in road games. Charlotte averages 44.8 rebounds per game and is 15-4 when out-rebounding opponents. The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley has averaged 19.8 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is shooting 51.2 percent and has averaged 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Kemba Walker is first on the Hornets with 5.6 assists and scores 25.0 points. Marvin Williams has averaged 2.4 made 3-pointers and has scored 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 47 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 97.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Grizzlies Injuries: Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Joakim Noah: day to day (personal), Marc Gasol: day to day (back), Garrett Temple: day to day (heel), Kyle Anderson: out (ankle).

Hornets Injuries: Cody Zeller: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.