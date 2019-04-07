Dallas Mavericks (31-48, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-47, 12th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Memphis and Dallas face off at the FedExForum.

The Grizzlies are 23-27 in conference matchups. Memphis is 13-19 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mavericks are 3-11 against the rest of their division. Dallas is 11-21 in games decided by 10 points or more. The Grizzlies won the last meeting between these two teams 122-112 on April 5. Delon Wright scored 26 points to help lead Memphis to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright has averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Chandler Parsons is shooting 43.3 percent and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Dwight Powell ranks fourth on the Mavericks averaging 10.6 points and collecting 5.2 rebounds. Luka Doncic has averaged 16.3 points and totaled 7.1 rebounds while shooting 28.3 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 113.7 points, 46.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 111.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, nine steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

Grizzlies Injuries: C.J. Miles: out (foot), Jonas Valanciunas: out for season (right ankle), Avery Bradley: out (knee/wrist), Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Joakim Noah: day to day (knee), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (right quad soreness), Kyle Anderson: out for season (right shoulder soreness), Mike Conley: day to day (ankle).

Mavericks Injuries: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out for season (leg), Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg), Maxi Kleber: out (knee), Luka Doncic: out (right thigh contusion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

