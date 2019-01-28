Denver Nuggets (31-15, second in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (19-29, 14th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Monday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis enters the matchup with Denver after losing seven in a row.

The Grizzlies are 13-16 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is second in the league giving up 104.2 points per game and holding opponents to 45.3 percent shooting.

The Nuggets are 18-10 in Western Conference play. Denver averages 46.7 rebounds per game and is 24-8 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents. In their last meeting on Dec. 10, the Nuggets won 105-99. Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 27 points for Denver in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley ranks first on the Grizzlies averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and averages 20.0 points while shooting 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. Marc Gasol has averaged 8.2 rebounds and added 12.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Jokic is first on the Nuggets averaging 19.8 points and adding 10.3 rebounds. Monte Morris is shooting 54.8 percent and has averaged 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 114.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 98 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

Grizzlies Injuries: Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Garrett Temple: day to day (right heel soreness), Kyle Anderson: out (ankle).

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (foot), Isaiah Thomas: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

