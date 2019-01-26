Indiana Pacers (32-15, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (19-29, 14th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Saturday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis enters the matchup with Indiana after losing seven in a row.

The Grizzlies are 11-12 on their home court. Memphis is 8-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pacers have gone 14-9 away from home. Indiana is sixth in the league with 26 assists per game, led by Darren Collison averaging 5.7. The Pacers earned a victory in the last meeting between these two teams on Oct. 17. Bojan Bogdanovic led Indiana with 19 points and Marc Gasol led Memphis with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley has averaged 20.0 points and 3.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is shooting 49.6 percent and has averaged 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Bogdanovic has averaged 16.0 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Pacers. Thaddeus Young is shooting 62.6 percent and has averaged 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 114.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 98 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

Grizzlies Injuries: Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Garrett Temple: day to day (right heel soreness), Kyle Anderson: out (ankle).

Pacers Injuries: Victor Oladipo: out for season (right leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.