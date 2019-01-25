Sacramento Kings (24-24, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (19-29, 14th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Friday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Sacramento looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Grizzlies have gone 13-16 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is second in the NBA giving up 104.2 points per game and holding opponents to 45.3 percent shooting.

The Kings are 10-14 on the road. Sacramento is 4-1 in games decided by less than four points. The two teams meet for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley is first on the Grizzlies averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and averages 20.0 points while shooting 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49.6 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Willie Cauley-Stein is averaging 13.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Kings. Buddy Hield has averaged 4.5 rebounds and added 20.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 107.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 98 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

Grizzlies Injuries: Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Garrett Temple: day to day (right heel soreness), Kyle Anderson: out (ankle).

Kings Injuries: Iman Shumpert: day to day (rest), Nemanja Bjelica: day to day (lower back tightness), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (left big toe soreness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.