MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have promoted Tayshaun Prince to vice president of basketball affairs in the franchise’s basketball operations department.

Zachary Kleiman, executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the move Saturday. Kleiman says the Grizzlies are excited to make Prince a core member of the front office.

Prince will help evaluate both professional, college and G League personnel. He will also help align the front office, coaching staff and locker room. He joined the Grizzlies as a special adviser to the general manager in 2017.

He played 14 years in the NBA and won a championship with Detroit in 2004. Prince also helped the Grizzlies reach their lone Western Conference final in 2013.

The Grizzlies fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff and restructured the front office a day after the season ended earlier this month.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.