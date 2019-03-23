Minnesota Timberwolves (32-40, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (29-43, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Minnesota looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Grizzlies have gone 19-17 at home. Memphis ranks second in the NBA allowing 105.1 points per game and holding opponents to 44.8 percent shooting.

The Timberwolves have gone 9-29 away from home. Minnesota is 5-5 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Grizzlies defeated the Timberwolves 108-106 in their last meeting on Feb. 5. Mike Conley led Memphis with 25 points and Karl-Anthony Towns paced Minnesota scoring 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conley leads the Grizzlies averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 20.9 points per game while shooting 36.6 percent from beyond the arc. Jonas Valanciunas has averaged 18.8 points and collected 8.3 rebounds while shooting 58.0 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Towns leads the Timberwolves averaging 24.6 points and is adding 12.4 rebounds. Tyus Jones has averaged 4.7 assists and scored 8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 112.6 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points on 48.6 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 112.7 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, seven steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 43.6 percent shooting.

Grizzlies Injuries: C.J. Miles: out (foot), Avery Bradley: out (knee/wrist), Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Joakim Noah: day to day (sore knee), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (right quad soreness), Kyle Anderson: out (right shoulder soreness), Mike Conley: day to day (general soreness).

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out for season (ankle), Jeff Teague: out for season (left foot inflammation), Taj Gibson: day to day (calf), Luol Deng: out (sore left achilles), Derrick Rose: out for season (right elbow soreness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.