Charlotte Hornets (31-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (32-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Miami and Charlotte face off at the American Airlines Arena.

The Heat are 19-23 against conference opponents. Miami ranks third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 46.2 rebounds. Hassan Whiteside leads the Heat with 12.1 boards.

The Hornets are 24-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is 19-17 in games decided by at least 10 points. In their last meeting on March 6, the Heat won 91-84. Kelly Olynyk led Miami with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whiteside leads the Heat with 12.1 rebounds and averages 12.8 points. Olynyk is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Kemba Walker leads the Hornets averaging 25.2 points and is adding 4.3 rebounds. Jeremy Lamb has averaged 14.9 points and totaled 5.8 rebounds while shooting 41.5 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 110.1 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.2 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 112.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.2 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: day to day (thigh), Dwyane Wade: day to day (right hip bruise).

Hornets Injuries: Cody Zeller: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.