Detroit Pistons (34-32, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (31-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Miami and Detroit meet at the American Airlines Arena.

The Heat have gone 15-19 in home games. Miami ranks third in the league allowing 106.5 points per game and holding opponents to 44.6 percent shooting.

The Pistons are 24-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is seventh in the NBA with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game, led by Andre Drummond averaging 5.1. The Pistons earned a victory in the last matchup between these two teams on Feb. 23. Ish Smith led Detroit with 22 points and Josh Richardson led Miami with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hassan Whiteside is averaging 12.8 points and 12.1 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo has averaged 6.7 rebounds and added 10.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Miami.

Drummond leads the Pistons with 15.3 rebounds and averages 17.5 points. Blake Griffin has averaged 6.1 rebounds and added 18.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 8-2, averaging 114 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 111.5 points, 42.8 rebounds, 26 assists, 8.2 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Heat Injuries: Josh Richardson: day to day (hamstring).

Pistons Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.