Boston Celtics (46-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (38-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Miami and Boston square off at the American Airlines Arena.

The Heat have gone 18-21 at home. Miami ranks eighth in the league with 46.3 rebounds, led by Hassan Whiteside averaging 11.4.

The Celtics are 32-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 5-6 in games decided by less than 4 points. In their last meeting on April 1, the Celtics won 110-105. Kyrie Irving scored a team-high 25 points for Boston in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whiteside is averaging 12.2 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Heat. Dwyane Wade has averaged 16.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 42.8 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

Irving leads the Celtics scoring 24 points and grabbing 5.1 rebounds. Marcus Smart has averaged 4.1 assists and scored 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 112.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 102.6 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points on 42.0 percent shooting.

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: day to day (thigh), Josh Richardson: day to day (heel), Rodney McGruder: day to day (left knee soreness), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee).

Celtics Injuries: Jaylen Brown: day to day (back), Al Horford: day to day (knee), Marcus Morris: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

