MIAMI — Kelly Olynyk scored 25 points, Derrick Jones Jr. added 18 off the bench and the Miami Heat never trailed on the way to easily topping the Brooklyn Nets 117-88 on Saturday night.

Rodney McGruder scored 17, Justise Winslow added 13 points and Josh Richardson added 12 for the Heat. Bam Adebayo grabbed 16 rebounds for Miami — giving him three more than the entire Brooklyn starting lineup had combined.

The Heat were without Goran Dragic (left calf strain) and Hassan Whiteside (left hip strain). James Johnson, who has been out with a sprained shoulder, was in uniform but did not play.

Joe Harris scored 15 and Rodions Kurucs scored 11 for Brooklyn, which has dropped 10 of its last 15 games. D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie each scored 10 for the Nets.

The 29-point margin was Miami’s largest win of the season, and Brooklyn’s largest loss. Brooklyn remained No. 6 in the Eastern Conference race, percentage points ahead of No. 7 Detroit. Miami remained No. 10 in the East, a game behind No. 8 Orlando and No. 9 Charlotte.

It’s the first time Miami has won back-to-back home games since Jan. 10 and 12. The Heat haven’t had a three-game home winning streak this season.



MAGIC 117, PACERS 112

INDIANAPOLIS — Nikola Vucevic scored 27 points, Terrence Ross added 23 and surging Orlando continued its push for its first playoff berth since 2012.

Evan Fournier finished with 19 points, eight assists and five rebounds for Orlando, which shot 51 percent from the field. The Magic are 10-3 in their last 13 games and improved to 30-34, a half-game ahead of Charlotte for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Bojan Bogadnovic scored 25 points and Darren Collison finished with 23 points and 10 assists for the Pacers, who shot 55 percent.

It was Orlando’s first win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse since March 31, 2016.

PISTONS 129, CAVALIERS 93

CLEVELAND — Luke Kennard scored 26 points, Reggie Jackson added 24 and Detroit took it to a depleted Cleveland team, building a 33-point lead in the first half.

The Pistons, who are fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, scored 42 in the first quarter while taking a 71-38 halftime lead.

Andre Drummond had 13 points and 10 rebounds and got some extra rest for the Pistons, who play at Toronto on Sunday.

Rookie Collin Sexton scored 14 for the Cavs. Cleveland played without star forward Kevin Love, who was rested while he continues to build up strength following foot surgery.

