Milwaukee Bucks (51-17, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (32-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks hit the road to take on the Miami Heat.

The Heat have gone 19-22 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami is third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 46.2 rebounds. Hassan Whiteside leads the Heat with 12.1 boards.

The Bucks are 24-12 in road games. Milwaukee ranks fifth in the league scoring 17.5 fast break points points per game, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 4.4. The Bucks won 124-86 in the previous matchup between these two teams on Jan. 15. Eric Bledsoe led Milwaukee with 17 points and Whiteside led Miami with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Richardson leads the Heat averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and scoring 17.2 points per game while shooting 36.9 percent from beyond the arc. Justise Winslow has averaged 4.2 assists and 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 27 points and grabbing 12.6 rebounds. Brook Lopez has averaged 6.3 rebounds and added 13.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 123.7 points, 51.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 112.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Heat Injuries: Dwyane Wade: day to day (elbow).

Bucks Injuries: Sterling Brown: out (wrist), George Hill: day to day (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

