Toronto Raptors (47-19, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (31-34, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Toronto looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Heat are 15-18 on their home court. Miami ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game, led by Hassan Whiteside averaging 3.8.

The Raptors are 28-12 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is eighth in the league scoring 114.1 points per game while shooting 46.9 percent. The Raptors won the last meeting between these two teams 106-104 on Dec. 26. Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points to help lead Toronto to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Richardson leads the Heat scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Bam Adebayo has averaged 6.7 rebounds and added 10 points per game over the last 10 games for Miami.

Serge Ibaka leads the Raptors with 8.2 rebounds and averages 15.3 points. Pascal Siakam has averaged 20.1 points and collected 7.2 rebounds while shooting 49.7 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 114.4 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 112.3 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

Heat Injuries: None listed.

Raptors Injuries: Fred VanVleet: out (left thumb soreness), Kawhi Leonard: out (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

