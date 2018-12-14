CLEVELAND — Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon, the second and fourth leading scorers for the Milwaukee Bucks, are out against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Middleton has a sprained right finger and Brogdon a sore left hamstring. Neither will play Friday night in the second matchup between the teams this week.

Middleton is averaging 17.4 points, but is 16 of 47 from the field in the last four games. Brogdon is averaging 15.3 points and is shooting 52 percent from the field. He’s made 47 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer declined to say who would start in place of the injured players during his pregame meeting with the media.

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play because of a sore neck Monday when the Bucks defeated the Cavaliers 108-92 in Milwaukee. He returned in Wednesday’s 113-97 loss to Indiana but scored a season-low 12 points.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard Cory Joseph (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. The Pacers defeated the Bucks 113-97. (Michael Conroy/Associated Press)

