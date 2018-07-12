LAS VEGAS — Call it Midsummer Madness.

The NBA Summer League tournament is shaping up to be the most unpredictable bet in Las Vegas. The 30th and final seed advanced Thursday along with a No. 26 and a No. 27, after a No. 24, 25 and 29 all won a day earlier.

The 30 teams in the Summer League all played three preliminary round games and then were seeded for the tournament. It didn’t take long to determine those seedings were meaningless.

That was especially the case when the 30th-seeded Philadelphia 76ers won for the first time in Las Vegas by knocking off Deandre Ayton and Phoenix, who had won their first three games to earn the No. 3 seed.

The Los Angeles Lakers were trying to avoid the chaos when they began tournament play Thursday night as the No. 1 seed. The defending champions play the Staples Center-rival Clippers, seeded 17th, in their opener.

Thursday’s results:

76ERS 88, SUNS 86

Isaiah Miles scored 20 points, making six 3-pointers, and Furkan Korkmaz added 18 for Philadelphia (1-3).

Shaquille Harrison had 17 points and Davon Reed added 16 for the Suns (3-1). Ayton, the No. 1 pick, finished with 10 points and nine rebounds in 30 minutes.

HEAT 110, PELICANS 106

Jarrod Jones scored 31 points for the 26th-seeded Heat (2-2). Derrick Walton Jr. had 15 points and 11 assists, and Duncan Robinson and Daryl Macon each scored 11 points. Macon made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:33 to play.

Miami advanced to play No. 10 Boston.

Cheick Diallo finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds for the No. 7 Pelicans.

CELTICS 82, KNICKS 75

Semi Ojeleye scored 21 points and the No. 10 Celtics slowed down Knicks rookie Kevin Knox to advance.

Knox finished with 15 points but the No. 9 pick from Kentucky shot just 5 for 20 from the field.

Jabari Bird had 13 points and Guerschon Yabusele added 12 for the Celtics (3-1).

Second-round pick Mitchell Robinson had 17 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots for the No. 23-seeded Knicks (1-3).

GRIZZLIES 92, THUNDER 85

Second-round pick Jevon Carter of West Virginia had 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the No. 27 Grizzlies.

Markel Crawford led Memphis (2-2) with 21 points and No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.

Rookie Hamidou Diallo scored 14 points for the sixth-seeded Thunder (2-2).

