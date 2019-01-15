MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks signed forward Bonzie Colson to a two-way contract Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5 forward has spent the 2018-19 season with the Canton Charge of the NBA G League after going undrafted in last year’s draft out of Notre Dame. In 23 games with the Charge, Colson averaged 15.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.9 minutes per game. He also shot 49.1 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3-point range.

The 23-year-old Colson played in 125 games (92 starts) with Notre Dame over four seasons.

